A “Women Heroes of Science & Technology” educational program recently was launched by American Agri-Women. The program highlights careers in agricultural science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM. The initial project is a downloadable bookmark series for middle-school students and others. Profiles offering in-depth information about women scientists and their careers also are being developed.
Women scientists and technologists are helping farmers produce to more food in a safe sustainable way. They also are developing new food, fiber and fuel products as well as other new uses for agriculture products.
American Agri-Women urges young people to enter science, technical, engineering and math careers. It’s providing resources to teachers and parents as they support budding careers. Visit americanagriwomen.org and click on the education tab or contact education@americanagriwomen.org for more information.