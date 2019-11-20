A series of risk-management workshops are being offered to women in farming operations. The interactive workshops will focus on five risk-management topics as well as community building.
- financial risk
- human-resource risk
- legal risk
- market risk
- production risk
- community building
The workshops are offered through “Annie’s Project,” an educational program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in farming operations. The program was launched in 2003 by Ruth Hambleton, a University of Illinois-Extension educator. Annie’s Project is a tribute to her mother, Annette Kohlhagen Fleck. The program honors Fleck’s goals of raising a family and being an active partner in the family-farm operation.
Compeer Financial and the University of Wisconsin-Extension are offering six consecutive workshops. Participants are encouraged to attend all the workshops. The program organizers will establish a social-networking format for attendees so they can continue to connect with each other after the workshop series is completed.
The six-week program is $50 for clients of Compeer Financial and $75 for all other participants. The fee covers materials, speaker costs, materials and lunches.
The workshops will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26, and Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 in Conference Room 54 at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Menomonie, Wisconsin. Visit compeer.com/annies-project or anniesproject.org or contact katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or 715-232-1636 or 844-426-6733 for more information.