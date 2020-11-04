Rattan Lal was awarded the 2020 World Food Prize in a virtual award ceremony held during the 2020 Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium.
In his career spanning more than five decades and four continents, Lal has promoted soil-saving techniques benefiting the livelihoods of more than 500 million smallholder farmers. His work has helped to improve the food security of more than 2 billion people and to save hundreds of millions of acres of tropical ecosystems.
“The 2020 World Food Prize award to me is recognition of the importance of protecting and restoring health of finite and fragile soil resources through sequestration of soil organic carbon by adoption of conservation-effective measures,” Lal said.
