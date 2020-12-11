World leaders fight antimicrobial resistance

A new group plans to preserve antimicrobial medicines and avert the disastrous consequences of antimicrobial resistance. The One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance recently was launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Organization for Animal Health and the World Health Organization.
Misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and agriculture are the main drivers of antimicrobial resistance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
“Antimicrobial resistance is a slow-motion pandemic with long-term threats to global public health and food security," said Qu Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization. "It needs multi-stakeholder engagement."
To accelerate progress in the fight against antimicrobial resistance the Food and Agriculture Organization plans to launch an action plan for 2021-2025. It is aimed at providing further support to governments, producers, traders and other stakeholders for the adoption of measures to minimize the use of antimicrobials and to contain the spread of antimicrobial resistance. Visit who.int and search for "FAO/OIE/WHO collaboration" and who.int and search for "One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance" for more information.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.