Farmers are encouraged to enroll in the Yahara Pride Farms cost-share program. The program is designed to help minimize risks associated with trying new farm-conservation practices. The program is available to farmers in the Yahara Watershed of Wisconsin’s southern-Columbia, Dane and northern-Rock counties.
One of the program goals is to provide farmers with value to encourage them to continue or combine endorsed practices for greater environmental impact. The 2019 Yahara Pride Farmers program offers cost-share for several practices.
- strip tillage – $15 per acre for as many as 100 acres
- low-disturbance manure injection – $20 per acre for as many as 100 acres
- cover crops – $60 per acre for as many as 50 acres of over-wintering crops and/or $40 per acre for as many as 50 acres of non-wintering crops
- lesser-disturbance deep-tillage and cover-crop planting – $55 per acre for as many as 50 acres
- headland stacking and-or composting manure – for winter application only – $4 per yard
- composting manure – payment to be determined
- stacking of multiple cost-share practices – payment to be determined
Yahara Pride Farms is a farmer-led watershed protection group that encourages farmers to engage in proactive environmental stewardship within the Yahara Watershed.
The enrollment deadline is Nov. 15. Visit yaharapridefarms.org for more information.