The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recently published “The World Food and Agriculture Statistical Yearbook 2020.” The report features information about farming trends, input use, labor utilization, and food security and nutrition. It also provides information on greenhouse-gas emissions and environmental impacts.
"Now more than ever timely and accurate statistics are essential to monitor trends and inform policy decisions, whether concerning the longer-term challenge of delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals or the immediate threat represented by the COVID-19 pandemic," said José Rosero Moncayo, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s statistics division.
The Yearbook is accompanied by the “Statistical Pocketbook,” which provides a quick reference on facts and trends. Some highlights from the report are listed.
- Agriculture's global contribution to global gross domestic product increased by 68 percent between 2000 and 2018 to $3.4 trillion. Asia accounts for 63 percent of that total. Africa is home to the fastest growth, almost twice the global pace.
- Global pesticide use has increased by one-third to 4.1 million metric tons each year, although it has been steady since 2012. China is the world's top user, deploying more than four times as much as Brazil and the United States.
- Worldwide fertilizer use has expanded to 53 million metric tons – about 121 pounds per acre. Nitrogen is the primary element and potassium accounts for the fastest growth rate. The fastest expansions have been in Africa and the Americas.
- The production of primary crops was 9.2 billion metric tons in 2018, about 50 percent more than in 2000. Oil crops had the fastest growth, increasing 88 percent. Four crops accounted for half of global primary crop production – sugar cane, corn, wheat and rice.
- Global food trade has grown even faster than output. The food trade’s total monetary value about quadrupled to $1.4 trillion between 2000 and 2018.
- Hunger has increased, with about 690 million people undernourished in 2019. That’s about 60 million more than in 2014.
- Cropland increased by 185 million acres between 2000 and 2017, equivalent to twice the size of Japan. In the same period forest land decreased by about 220 million acres, equivalent to the size of Nigeria.
The Yearbook offers granular data organized by country and subject. Visit fao.org and search for "Statistical Yearbook 2020" for more information.