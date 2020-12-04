The Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s board of directors recently appointed members to its young farmer and agriculturist committee. The committee consists of nine couples or individuals – ages 18 to 35 – from across Wisconsin. The committee’s goal is to involve more young farmers and agriculturists in the Farm Bureau. The committee conducts a variety of statewide initiatives such as conferences, contests and award programs. The members’ terms begin Dec. 5.
Keith and Savannah Henke recently were married and live in Wisconsin’s Jackson County. Keith Henke was raised on a dairy farm in Stanley, Wisconsin, before pursuing a degree in industrial mechanics at Chippewa Valley Technical College. He works for Millis Transfer, driving freight throughout the Midwest.
Savannah Henke showed Brown Swiss cattle at the county, state and national levels in addition to being a member of 4-H and FFA. She earned a degree in dairy science and agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is a graduate of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute. She is the operations manager at the Land O’ Lakes Animal Milk Solutions plant in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. She also is pursuing a master’s degree in organizational leadership and development.
Sara Menard of Wisconsin’s Adams County wasn’t raised in Wisconsin, but she was active in 4-H and FFA. She attended Louisiana State University where she was introduced to a food-science professor who guided her education and career path. After receiving a master’s degree in food science from Kansas State University, she received a job offer from Grande Custom Ingredients in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She now works as a senior food scientist at Brakebush Brothers in Westfield, Wisconsin. She works with national restaurant chains to develop new chicken offerings.
Lauren Kostello of Manitowoc County is a crop-insurance agent for Investors Community Bank based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She provides crop, livestock and milk insurance throughout the state of Wisconsin. She was raised on a dairy farm near Ashland, Wisconsin, and was a 4-H member. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business with a dairy science minor from UW-River Falls. She serves on the Manitowoc County Farm Bureau board of directors and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute. Visit wfbf.com for more information.