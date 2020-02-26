Honey bees and other pollinators play an important role in the agricultural ecosystem. Those same pollinators are under stress from a number of factors – pests, disease, lack of habitat and more. The GROWMARK System would like to help 4-H clubs do their part to help sustain and increase honey bee populations. This is the fifth year of the program, open to 4-H clubs, Ag in the Classroom groups and FFA chapters in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. Groups who previously participated in the program have been automatically re-enrolled.
Organizations are asked to locate a public place and secure permission to plant a pollinator garden prior to completing an application. That could be in a park, near a school, along a well-traveled road, at the county fairgrounds or any visible location. GROWMARK will provide enough seed to plant a 700-square-foot area, as well as educational signage to be placed around the garden.
Clubs wishing to participate should fill out the online application by March 20. Visit www.bit.ly/2020GMKPollinator or contact jones@growmark.com or 309-557-6184 for more information.
GROWMARK is an agricultural cooperative providing agronomy, energy, facility planning, and logistics products and services, as well as grain-marketing and risk-management services throughout North America. Visit www.growmark.com for more information.