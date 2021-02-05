Youth News

New major created to improve food systems
The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign recently created a new undergraduate major. The major, Metropolitan Food and Environmental Systems, focuses on establishing better food systems for a healthier more sustainable future. Feeding the world’s future population is a pressing problem facing the planet and its inhabitants. In response, local food systems emerged quickly in major metropolitan areas with entrepreneurship, investment and an increasing job market following the movement. Metropolitan Food and Environmental Systems trains students to meet that job market demand and become both thought and action leaders. Visit www.academics.aces.illinois.edu for more information.
Program now accepting applications
The 2021 AgDiscovery program, a national summer outreach program designed to introduce students in grades seven to 12 to the exciting world of agricultural sciences, is currently accepting applications.
The program is an opportunity for students to gain a first-hand view of career paths available in the agricultural sciences field, including plant and animal health, wildlife management, biotechnology, environmental science, forestry, entomology, food safety and food production, as well as managing the business aspects of agriculture.
The program educates students about career opportunities within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by stimulating and promoting advanced interest in, and knowledge of agriculturally related fields of study.
In 2021, 21 universities are hosting AgDiscovery programs. Decisions will be made by the respective host universities about whether to hold in-person or virtual programs. Deadline to apply is March 25. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery for more information.
Companies offer support of National FFA
Three companies -- PepsiCo, General Mills and Bob Evans Restaurants -- recently partnered with the National FFA Organization to educate students on the importance of regenerative agriculture, support personal growth and promote the FFA programs that currently exist.
PepsiCo is working with the organization as part of its effort to support the next generation of farmers. Through the partnership PepsiCo will work with recent FFA state officers and alumni to develop their leadership skills while helping to create a pipeline into commercial agriculture through targeted internships and career opportunities.
General Mills is engaging to provide hands-on experience and inspiration to FFA members by connecting them to regenerative agriculture producers with the intent that FFA members can then expand existing projects and be equipped with best practices– whether it be through supervised agricultural experiences, Agriscience Fair projects or giving back to their communities through Living to Serve projects.
Bob Evans is funding supervised agricultural experience grants that will give high school students the opportunity to further explore careers in agriculture through innovative experiential learning projects and programming during the school year. Visit www.ffa.org for more information.
Ag department creates youth council
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection created the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council in summer 2020. The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s role in Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. The council will be comprised of 15 Wisconsin high school seniors from across the state who represent a variety of interest areas in Wisconsin’s agriculture industry.
In its first year the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will meet each month beginning in September. Those monthly virtual meetings will feature presentations by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection staff on a variety of topics, breakout sessions and opportunities to rotate through leadership positions within the group. A final all-day session will be held in May. Students will serve a one-year term on the council. Visit www.AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov or email DATCPAgYouthCouncil@wisconsin.gov for more information.
Restoration institute opens at university
The newly created Ecological Restoration Institute recently opened in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The mission of the institute, part of the Plant and Earth Science Department, is to enhance student skills in natural resource management through hands-on trainings and certifications, as well as teaching and work experiences associated with restoration projects.
Trainings and certifications will increase the eligibility, qualifications and marketability of students for jobs in natural resources. A selection of the available certifications includes boat-safety training, chainsaw-safety course, first aid, tractor training and wildland firefighter training.
Restoration projects will provide students with essential field experience that can be applied to their future careers. The institute is funded through the Environmental Studies Opportunity Fund, a fund created and sponsored by donors to the University Foundation. Visit www.uwrf.edu/PES/ERI.cfm for more information.
Institute 1 – University of Wisconsin-River Falls students learn about the wetland delineation process in application towards a restoration project.
Interactive online activity center available
The Propane Education & Research Council recently created an interactive online activity center for parents and caretakers of preschool and young school children looking for learning opportunities while much of the country is keeping safe at home. The site -- www.PropaneKids.com -- includes games, activities and science experiments for children that are designed to reinforce the importance of propane safety and education with a focus on the farm. Explore a virtual farm or create one, play games like farm bingo and spot-the-difference, color digital coloring pages, and conduct fun science experiments.
Grant program accepting applications
The Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program is now accepting applications for matching grants, to as much as $500, that will be awarded to groups conducting activities that promote agricultural literacy in K-12 schools. Projects that use funds toward an ongoing sustainable education effort will receive preference over a one-time program. Applicants must have a matching donor for their project equal to the amount of the Ag in the Classroom grant. The application deadline is March 1. Visit www.wisagclassroom.org/grants-awards/grants/matching-grants for more information.
Celebrate National Ag Day
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom is encouraging students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade to participate in a sticker-designing activity to celebrate National Ag Day. National Ag Day will be celebrated nationwide March 23. Due to anticipated COVID-19 restrictions many celebrations and activities are being planned virtually.
The theme for Ag Day 2021 is, “Food brings everyone to the table.” Students are asked to draw a picture related to that theme to be used on a sticker sheet. The drawings can portray different kinds of foods the student likes, what farmers, processors, and others do to bring food from the “farm to table” or fun facts about food.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom has developed a page that is designed so the images can be printed on a half-page sticker sheet. Students and teachers may consider using the stickers in their local community. Some ideas include attaching to carry-out bags from local restaurants, pizza boxes, grocery store bags and take-home packets for students.
This year’s activity will not be judged, but those who share a submission will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Entries must be postmarked by March 31. There are three grade level groups -- pre-kindergarten to third grade, fourth to eighth grade and ninth to 12th grade. Through a random drawing, 10 entries from each age category will receive a $10 Culver’s gift card. All entries will receive Ag in the Classroom resources. Visit www.wisagclassroom.org/events-activities/national-ag-day-2 for more information.