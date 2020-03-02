A shortfall between milk-production costs and producer prices in recent years has become increasingly dire in Europe. The cost shortfall for German producers in five years, for example, has been 20 percent. Due to production costs, about $.18 cents per pound of milk is coming from farmers' pockets, according to the European Milk Board.
Farmers are hurt both economically and socially, said Erwin Schöpges, a Belgian dairy farmer and president of the European Milk Board. The European Union’s agricultural policy doesn’t promote socially-sustainable farming. Instead it’s aimed at the production of cheap products that can compete in global markets, he said.
“This has been the situation for many years now and has led us to take to the streets in protest for just as long,” he said.
Johannes Pfaller, a member of the board’s executive committee, said that if further restrictions are imposed on farmers widespread protests should come as no surprise.
Schöpges said agricultural policy must be amended. The European Milk Board has drafted a paper that takes into account both socio-economic and environmental sustainability. It calls for implementation of a crisis instrument to dampen the effects of constant crises.
The instrument would lead to less overproduction, which would contribute to better producer prices as well as to preserving natural resources, according to the board. The board said it rejects agricultural products being included in free-trade agreements because they counteract fair and sustainable-production practices.
Policymakers must uphold a number of important conditions if greater sustainability – both environmental and social – is to have a chance in the agricultural sector, the board stated. Before farmers are able to comply with demanding restrictions, prices must cover production costs. That includes fair remuneration for producers, the board stated.
Environmental strategies and solutions underpinning restrictions must be discussed and decided upon together with producers. Positive environmental contributions that farmers already are making – carbon sequestration and combating erosion – also must be recognized. A fair decision must be reached on compensation for environmental compliance costs. Farmers can’t be the only ones bearing the brunt, the board stated.
Fair cooperation between all stakeholders is the only way to achieve socially and economically sustainable as well as climate-friendly agriculture, the board stated.
In addition to policy work, European Milk Board members are engaging with consumers. The Fair Milk brand in a number of countries, for example, has shown cost-covering prices are possible. Visit europeanmilkboard.org for more information.