The 2020 Agromatic Holstein Futurity recently was held at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Roger Turner of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, served as the show judge.
Ryan-Vu Armani Design-Red won first-place best udder, top bred and owned in the 5-year-old class. The animal was exhibited by Ryan-Vu Dairy of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The top production award was won by Chrisleacres M Purple Fever, which was exhibited by the Leo Kramer Family of Campbellsport, Wisconsin.
Kampy Doorman Braelyn won first-place top bred and owned in the 2-year-old class. She was exhibited by Derrek and Darren Kamphuis of Brandon, Wisconsin. The top junior-owned 2-year old – 2nd Look Undenied 14437 – was exhibited by Kayli and Kalista Hodorff of Eden, Wisconsin.