AI may predict animal virus jump to humans

Some emerging infectious diseases of humans are zoonotic – caused by viruses originating from other animal species. Identifying high-risk viruses earlier can improve research and surveillance priorities. Machine learning – a type of artificial intelligence – using viral genomes may predict the likelihood that any animal-infecting virus will infect humans, given biologically relevant exposure, according to researchers at the University of Glasgow.
Identifying zoonotic diseases prior to emergence is challenging because only a small number of an estimated 1.67 million animal viruses are able to infect humans. To develop machine-learning models using viral genome sequences, the researchers first compiled a dataset of 861 virus species from 36 families. Next they built machine-learning models, which assigned a probability of human infection based on patterns in virus genomes. Then they applied the best-performing model to analyze patterns in the predicted zoonotic potential of additional virus genomes sampled from a range of species.
Viral genomes may have generalizable features that are independent of virus taxonomic relationships and may preadapt viruses to infect humans, the researchers found. They developed models capable of identifying candidate zoonoses using viral genomes. But the models have limitations because computer models are only a preliminary step in identifying zoonotic viruses with potential to infect humans.
Viruses flagged by the models will require laboratory testing before pursuing additional research investments. While the models predict whether viruses might be able to infect humans, the ability to infect is just one part of broader zoonotic risk. That also is influenced by the virus' virulence in humans, ability to transmit between humans, and the ecological conditions at the time of human exposure.
The study was recently published in “PLOS Biology.” Visit journals.plos.org for more information.