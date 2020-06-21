Animart LLC of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, recently changed its name to Armor Animal Health. Following mergers with Stockmen’s Supply, and Midwest Supply and Distributing, in 2016 and Animal Profiling International in early 2019, Armor Animal Health has expanded prevention services and expanded its therapeutic and treatment portfolio. The historical divisions of Animart, Stockmen’s Supply, Animal Profiling International and Midwest Supply and Distributing will be represented by the new Armor Animal Health name and brand.
Veterinarians can make their treatments more effective, efficient and targeted by using integrated risk-assessment technologies and data to identify health issues, stated Armor Animal Health. The company offers consulting, prescriptions, laboratory services and products. Contact 855-254-6600 for more information.