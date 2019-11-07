Vets Plus Inc. is expanding its pharmaceutical-manufacturing facilities and operations in Menomonie, Wisconsin. The animal-health and nutrition-product manufacturer’s $2.5 million expansion is expected to create 199 jobs in the next three years.
The project involves expansion of the company’s facility at 902 Stokke Parkway in Menomonie. It involves adding 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is expected to result in creation of 139 full-time positions. The company also is renovating a facility at 4602 Domain Drive in Menomonie. It will transform an existing 55,000-square-foot building into a pharmaceutical-manufacturing facility. That new facility is expected to create 60 new positions for the production of pet medicines. Noble Pharma LLC is a contract-development and manufacturing organization for pharmaceutical products. It is owned by Vets Plus.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting the project by authorizing as much as $400,000 in state income-tax credits in the next three years. The amount of tax credits Vets Plus will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment made during that period. Visit vets-plus.com for more information.