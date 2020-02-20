Seeking solutions to some of the greatest challenges in animal health is the goal for a new research agreement formed by Elanco Animal Health Inc., Purdue University and the Purdue Research Foundation.
Elanco scientists will work with Purdue scientists with specific expertise in animal science, structural biology, protein evolution and engineering, microbiome discovery, and clinical veterinary medicine. Elanco and Purdue’s Life Sciences Institutes will conduct collaborative research at Purdue.
“Purdue and Elanco are working on ways to increase absorption of important nutrients consumed by animals,” said Richard Kuhn, a professor of biological sciences at Purdue.
The collaboration is expected to shorten the time to take projects from idea or technical need into active work. The partners also will support a visiting scholar in structural biology and train future professionals to meet workforce needs. Visit elanco.com and bio.purdue.edu and prf.org for more information.