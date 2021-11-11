Animals tested for susceptibility

Scientists and staff at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service have been studying COVID-19 for more than 18 months to ensure the safety of America’s agricultural system.
“The Agricultural Research Service implemented emergency research in February 2020 in response to COVID-19 incursions in the United States,” said Cyril Gay, senior national-program leader for animal production and protection at the agency. “The aim of the research was to confirm that farm animals weren’t susceptible to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and to remove potential concerns of farm animals becoming infected and transmitting the virus to people through direct contact or through agricultural products.”
The agency’s research provided science-based evidence that eggs and live poultry, cattle, swine and arthropods were unable to replicate the virus and become a source of infection for people, Gay said. Only deer were susceptible to SARS-CoV-2. While the deer studied didn’t become sick, they did spread the virus to other deer.
The Agricultural Research Service included white-tailed deer in its investigation because the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cell receptor closely aligns with the sequence of the human receptor. They also were included became some white-tailed deer are farmed.
“A critical aspect of our job is to respond rapidly and implement emergency research on a disease outbreak and quickly test or develop veterinary-medical countermeasures to prevent and control the spread of the disease,” Gay said. “By mitigating the impact of diseases, we reduce the threat it could cause to U.S. agriculture, our economy and our citizens.” Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.