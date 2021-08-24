App measures milk urea nitrogen

A mobile device app that measures milk urea nitrogen may help dairy producers. There are currently no precise, convenient, on-farm tests available so farmers often send samples to laboratories for analysis, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Having real-time data on milk urea nitrogen can help producers maximize performance, profit and sustainability,” said Kevin Panke-Buisse, a research microbiologist at the USDA’s Dairy Forage Research Center in Madison, Wisconsin. “With the cost of high-protein feeds, too much milk urea nitrogen is like watching your money evaporate and damage the environment on which your livelihood relies.”
Panke-Buisse uses a process that mixes an indicator dye with milk. The solution is then placed in a two-chambered vial, one of which contains a urease enzyme. The app takes a photo of the vials, calculates the color differences, and provides the milk urea nitrogen value.
When milk urea nitrogen leaves the body in urine, it becomes ammonia in the environment. That can degrade air quality, add fertilizer to surface waters, and pollute ground water.
“Nitrogen is the major building block of proteins, which are required by dairy cows in relatively large amounts to support healthy lactation,” Panke-Buisse said. “Protein is one of the costliest components in the dairy animal's diet; milk urea nitrogen gives us an estimate of how effectively that protein is being used.”
An elevated level of milk urea nitrogen may indicate that an animal is receiving more protein than it can use. The app will give dairy farmers rapid information so they may adjust feed rations accordingly. Visit ars.usda.gov and search for "U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center" for more information.