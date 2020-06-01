The state milk assessment will be lifted for disposed milk during the COVID-19 public-health emergency – from May 14 until the end of the federal major disaster declaration made by President Donald Trump in April. The state order isn’t retroactive so it doesn’t apply to milk that has already been discarded.
Temporarily lifting the state assessment on non-commercialized milk in this highly unusual situation will provide some relief to farmers or processors that may have to dispose of their product during the pandemic, said Randy Romanski, interim secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Chad Vincent, CEO of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, said, “We’re proud to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in finding opportunities like this to support our farmers.”
Ten cents per hundredweight of the total amount due to the farmer from the sale of his or her milk is collected by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The funding generated by the state assessment is used for advertising and promotion, market research and development, industrial research, educational programs, and administrative costs. Contact PGeoghegan@wisconsindairy.org or 608-203-7230 for more information.