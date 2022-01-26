 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assistance application deadline looms

Assistance application deadline looms

Farmers.gov website logo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds ranchers and livestock producers that they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program  for 2021 grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or fire. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Five counties in Wisconsin have met drought-severity levels that trigger Livestock Forage Disaster Program eligibility for the 2021 program year. More than $473.1 million has been paid, to date, to eligible livestock producers in 26 states and territories for the 2021 program.

Qualifying drought triggers are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor. Wisconsin counties that are eligible are listed.

  • Kenosha
  • Milwaukee
  • Racine
  • Rock
  • Walworth

To expedite the application process, producers are encouraged to gather and submit records documenting 2021 losses. Supporting documents may include information related to grazing leases, contract-grower agreements and more. Contact your local USDA service center. Visit farmers.gov for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friend of Expo honored
Agri-View

Friend of Expo honored

World Dairy Expo recently honored Ken Elliott as the 2021 Friend of Expo. Elliott was presented the award during the annual Friends of Expo Ba…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News