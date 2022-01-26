Assistance application deadline looms

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds ranchers and livestock producers that they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for 2021 grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or fire. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Five counties in Wisconsin have met drought-severity levels that trigger Livestock Forage Disaster Program eligibility for the 2021 program year. More than $473.1 million has been paid, to date, to eligible livestock producers in 26 states and territories for the 2021 program.
Qualifying drought triggers are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor. Wisconsin counties that are eligible are listed.
- Kenosha
- Milwaukee
- Racine
- Rock
- Walworth
To expedite the application process, producers are encouraged to gather and submit records documenting 2021 losses. Supporting documents may include information related to grazing leases, contract-grower agreements and more. Contact your local USDA service center. Visit farmers.gov for more information.