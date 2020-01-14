A grant for farmers interested in Ayrshire cattle is being offered by the Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders Association. The successful applicant will be awarded a $1,000 grant, which will be used to help with the purchase of an Ayrshire cow or calf.
The goal of the Beginning in Ayrshires program is to show existing dairy producers the profitability of the breed in their milking herd. Ayrshires have many positive attributes such as low somatic-cell counts, good pregnancy rates, good body composition, functional size, good fat and protein percent, and adaptability to grazing and freestall barns, according to the association.
Eligible candidates can have owned Ayrshires in the past and be looking to expand their herd. They also may be interested in the breed and looking to buy their first animal. The grant money will be given as a certificate, which can be redeemed with the purchase of animals at the annual Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale. The sale will be held Apr. 11 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 1121 East Division St., Neillsville, Wisconsin.
The grant recipient also will be awarded a one-year free membership to the Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders Association, and assistance and information in the selection of his or her purchase. The grant winner will be announced at the association’s annual meeting March 7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 150 South Nicolet Road, Appleton, Wisconsin.
To qualify for the grant a person must meet several requirements.
- actively engaged in farming
- age 25 or older
- interested in the Ayrshire breed
- Wisconsin resident
- complete and submit an application
- provide two references, professional and personal
- attend Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale
Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 25. Applications may be downloaded from the association’s Facebook page. Call 715-307-0537 for hard copies. Send applications to richard.franta@gmail.com or to Richard Franta, 1218 State St., River Falls, WI 54022. Visit facebook.com/wisconsinayr for more information.