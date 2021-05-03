Beef Council hires communications director

The Wisconsin Beef Council recently named Kaitlyn Riley to serve as its director of communications and outreach. She will be responsible for producer and consumer communications, farm to fork tours, and efforts to educate Wisconsin consumers about beef production.
Riley was raised and has been actively involved in her family’s 70-cow dairy farm. She previously worked for Mid-West Family La Crosse as a farm-news reporter, new anchor and morning show co-host. She also served as the 71st Alice in Dairyland. Riley earned a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications and broadcast journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Visit beeftips.com for more information.