Bike ride raises funds for beginning farmers

The annual Ride to Farm event will be held June 5. The bicycle ride raises awareness and funds for the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The ride will begin and end at Birch Lake Park in Barneveld, Wisconsin. A morning rest stop is planned at Uplands Cheese and Grass Dairy near Dodgeville. A lunch rest stop is planned at Taliesin Riverside Terrace Cafe near Spring Green. And an afternoon rest stop is planned at the Cates Family Farm. All three stops will have locally sourced food for participants.
The Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers emphasizes business planning and pasture-based farm management. The program emphasizes grass-based dairy farming. About 600 students have attended the school and more than 75 percent of its graduates are farming today.
Donations will support the school and will be used in the ways listed.
- tuition scholarships and internship expenses
- scholarships for student travel to conferences
- honoraria for farmers who help teach this course
- short-term and long-term support for the school through staff salary and its endowment at the UW-Madison
Visit ridetofarm.dojiggy.com/aa20b67/reg-signup/pledge or contact nalber@wisc.edu or 608-924-1154 for more information.