“Caves of Faribault’ recently earned a bronze award in the ‘Cheese – Cow Milk’ category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards program. Prairie Farms’ Caves’ Felix Blue Cheese was one of 148 winners selected by a panel of specialty-food experts. There were about 2,000 entries in 39 product categories. Products are judged on flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality and innovation.
Felix is made from unpasteurized cow’s milk and aged in the sandstone caves of Faribault, Minnesota. It's a natural rind cheese aged to create a dense, fudgy texture with earthy complexity that highlights the terroir of the caves, according to Prairie Farms.
The sofi Awards are open to members of the Specialty Food Association. The awards have been given each year since 1972. Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., based in Edwardsville, Illinois, is comprised of more than 800 farm families, 8,100 employees, 51 manufacturing plants and more than 100 distribution facilities.