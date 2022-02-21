Board member to serve interim term

Josh Meissner will serve an interim term on the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative board of directors. He recently was appointed to serve in a vacancy left by his father, Jerry Meissner, who passed away in December. Josh Meissner will serve the term, which will be completed in 2023.
He and his family own and operate Norm-E-Lane Farm in Chili, Wisconsin. The family milks about 2,500 Holstein cows. They also raise another 2,000 cows and heifers and operate 5,000 acres of cropland. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information