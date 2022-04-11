Board members elected

The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin recently elected board members for 2022-2023. Re-elected were Wisconsin dairy producers Ken Feltz of Feltz Family Farms Inc., Stevens Point; John Haag of Haag Dairy LLC, Dane; and Corey Hodorff of Second-Look Holsteins LLC, Eden.
Other board members are Andy Buttles of Stone-Front Farm, Lancaster; Janet Clark of Vision Aire Farms LLC of Rosendale; Paul Lippert of Grass Ridge Farm, Pittsville; Steven Orth of Orthland Dairy Farm LLC, Cleveland; Katy Schultz of Tri-Fecta Farms Inc., Fox Lake; and Brady Weiland of Weiland Dairy LLC, Columbus. Visit pdpw.org for more information.