Board re-elects vice-chairperson

Connie Seefeldt, a dairy farmer from Coleman, Wisconsin, will serve another term as vice-chairperson of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. She was first elected to the position after being appointed to the board in 2017.
Seefeldt owns and operates a dairy farm with her family and is a long-time member of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors. She served as chairperson of the Wisconsin board for five years.
Leaders of Dairy Management Inc., the National Dairy Board and the United Dairy Industry Association recently announced election results. The board will lead national dairy-checkoff strategies and programs to protect and increase sales during its joint annual meeting. The 37-member panel oversees promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for “National Dairy Board” for more information.