The Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders’ Association has postponed the World Brown Swiss Conference 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event originally was scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin.
The conference has been rescheduled for Sept. 26 through 30, 2021, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
The association stated that it is following current guidelines and recommendations of health authorities and governmental entities and doing its part to ensure that its members, associates and partners stay safe and healthy. Visit brownswissusa.com and search for "World Brown Swiss Conference" or call 608-365-4474 for more information.