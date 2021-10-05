Brown Swiss junior show winners named

“Random Luck B Tea Rose” recently was named grand champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show at World Dairy Expo. The senior champion and winner of the component merit class also won the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award. Rose was exhibited by Matthew and Allison Thompson of Darlington, Wisconsin.
“Mase’s Manor Grandslam Love” was named reserve grand champion. She topped the aged cow, 6-year-old and over class before being named reserve senior champion. The cow is owned by Makenna F. Mase of Cochranton, Pennsylvania. The cow also won the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Reserve Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award.
“Kruses LJ Fab Skylar-ET” was the winning junior 2-year-old and intermediate champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show. She is owned by Hadleigh, Ezra and Kenna Jones of Edmonton, Kentucky.
“Johann Carter Dartmouth” was the junior 3-year-old and reserve intermediate champion. She was exhibited by Brayton, Ryland and Camdyn Nieman of Brownstown, Indiana.
“Pit-Crew Formula Tawny” was the winning winter yearling. She was leased by Abby Foss and is owned by Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota. The yearling was named junior champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show.
“Wright-Way Famous Tik Tok-ET,” a fall heifer calf, was named reserve junior champion. She is owned by Landree and Dakota Fraley of Muncy, Pennsylvania.
Evaluating the 121 entries were official judge Lynn Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin, and associate judge Phillip Topp of Botkins, Ohio. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for complete class results and more information.