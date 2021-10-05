Brown Swiss winners named

“Cutting Edge Thunder Faye” recently was crowned grand champion female at the 2021 International Brown Swiss Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Faye won the aged cow, 6-year-old and over class before being awarded the senior champion female title. Faye also was awarded the $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award, the Alan Hetts Memorial Trophy, the Vid Vye Memorial Trophy, and the Swiss Bell.
“Cutting Edge F Faroh-ETV” won the reserve grand champion female competition. She topped the senior 3-year-old class before winning the intermediate champion female class. Both Faye and Faroh are owned by Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion of Copake, New York.
Reserve senior champion female honors were awarded to “Iroquois Acres Jong Cali,” the second-place aged cow, 6-year-old and over class. She was exhibited by Matthew Pacheco of Kerman, California.
The reserve intermediate champion female – “Siegrets Damian Pinapple” – took second place in the senior 3-year-old class. She was shown by Leslie and Linda Bruchey of Westminster, Maryland.
“Pit-Crew Formula Tawny” was the junior champion female. She was leased by Abby Foss and is owned by Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota. Tawny also was the winning winter yearling heifer.
“Wright-Way Famous Tik Tok-ET” was named first-place fall heifer calf and reserve junior champion female. She was exhibited by Landree and Dakota Fraley of Muncy, Pennsylvania.
Elite Dairy 2 of Copake, New York, received the premier breeder award and was presented the Ira Inman Award. Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota, won both the premier exhibitor award and the premier exhibitor of the heifer show award. Pit-Crew Genetics also was named premier breeder of the heifer show. “Voelkers Td Carter” was named premier sire and premier sire of the heifer show.
Lynn Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin, judged the International Brown Swiss Show. He was assisted by associate judge Phillip Topp of Botkins, Ohio. They placed 343 animals. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for complete class results and more information.