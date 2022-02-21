Business-development manager named

Nick Knaapen of Wilson, Wisconsin, recently joined Connecterra as business-development manager. The company uses artificial intelligence to deliver insights to dairy farmers.
Knaapen will be responsible for identifying and developing further business growth opportunities in the Midwest for Connecterra’s "Ida," or intelligent dairy assistant.
Knaapen earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He has more than 13 years of experience in the dairy industry. Most recently he was the feed and grain division manager at Burnett Dairy Cooperative.
Prior to that he worked as a sales and livestock-production specialist for Purina Animal Nutrition, as a sales consultant with Agristeel, and as a reproductive team leader and artificial-insemination technician at ABS Global. Visit ida.io for more information.