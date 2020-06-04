The Government of Canada plans to amend the Canadian Dairy Commission Act and increase the commission's borrowing limit by $200 million. That change will allow cheese and butter to be temporarily stored. The Canadian Parliament adopted amendments that will increase the commission’s borrowing limit from $300 million to $500 million.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant fluctuations in demand for many dairy products. Dairy farmers have had no choice but to discard some of their milk. Stakeholders throughout the supply chain are working with provincial marketing boards to ensure Canadians continue to have access to a wide variety of dairy products while also implementing measures to temporarily reduce production. Visit agr.gc.ca for more information.