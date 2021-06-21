The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently named Dr. Heather Roney to serve as cattle health-program manager. Roney previously worked at Fredonia Veterinary Clinic, where she treated a variety of livestock. She earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a doctor of veterinary medicine degree at Michigan State University.
Cattle health-program manager named
