Celebrate dairy farmers during June Dairy Month

Wisconsin dairy farmers have been deemed essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month, says Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
The organization invites consumers to observe June Dairy Month by buying local dairy products to support the farmers who take pride in caring for their animals while preserving family farmland for future generations. National Dairy Month activities will take place in-person and online. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin suggests a few ways to celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy farmers.
- Attend socially distant events. From homemade meals on the farm to drive-thru farm tours with carryout packages featuring local dairy products, there’s a slice of the celebration for everyone.
- Participate in a virtual farm tour. Tune into a virtual tour of Scientific Holsteins family farm near Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to see how dairy farmers care for their animals while preserving their family farmland for future generations.
- Watch the "I’m A Wisconsin Dairy Farmer" documentary series. Through short videos viewers can meet some of the families from Wisconsin dairy’s industry and see how farming is a labor of love, land, cows, family and feeding the world.
- Dish out the dairy. Make Wisconsin recipes with local dairy products that deliver great taste and immune-boosting nutrients – like calcium, Vitamin A, vitamin D and protein – to help people of all ages achieve greater health and wellness.
- Crank up the tunes. Turn on the National Dairy Month 2021 playlist on Spotify and bust out some cheesy dance moves while traveling to a dairy farm or enjoying award-winning Wisconsin cheese.
Visit wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month for more information.