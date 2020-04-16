The Championship Cheese Auction will go online Apr. 24. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association will host the live auction as well as recognize the gold-medal winners of the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest.
“We hope this live, online auction will bring a bit of CheeseExpo and a bit of normalcy during these challenging times,” said John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
The auction will be held at Koning Maple Lane Event Center in Monroe, Wisconsin. Auctioneers for the sale will be Tim Slack and Dave Koning. The auction website listed at the end of the article will feature each award-winning cheese available for bid. Interested bidders must register on the bidding website. They will have a pre-sale opportunity to place silent bids before the live auction.
The Championship Cheese Auction provides support to the World Championship Cheese Contest. It also funds the association’s scholarship program and continues to support supervisor- and manager-training programs. The auction also offers supplier-partners and processors a chance to thank and support the industry’s cheese companies.
Association staff will supplement the live action with real-time commentary at Facebook Live on the World Championship Cheese Contest page on Facebook.
The auction website can be accessed at TimSlackAuctionRealty.hibid.com/auctions and contact kstrohmenger@wischeesemakers.org for more information.