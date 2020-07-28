Taco Bell recently unveiled the Grilled Cheese Burrito and the Pineapple Whip Freeze beverage, which contains real dairy. The restaurant received development support from the dairy checkoff.
Mike Ciresi, a senior dairy scientist at Dairy Management Inc., co-managed both projects. He works at Taco Bell’s headquarters in Irvine, California. The burrito resulted from a brainstorming session at the company’s office. The goal was to put Taco Bell’s signature spin on a comfort food. The burrito features a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses in addition to sour cream, beef, rice, crunchy red strips and chipotle sauce. A layer of cheese is then grilled around the tortilla.
Taco Bell initially faced challenges in finding heat-resistant paper that wouldn’t stick to the cheese, but Ciresi led efforts to identify a solution that allowed the chain to launch the product.
Pineapple Whip is the restaurant chain’s first beverage to contain dairy since Taco Bell and Dairy Management Inc. formed a partnership in 2012. Initially the chain’s restaurants didn’t have enough refrigeration capacity near their drink stations to store dairy products. To find a solution to that issue Ciresi and Emil Nashed, who leads the Dairy Management Inc. Global Innovation Partnerships science team, joined the Dairy Management Inc. product-research team and the Midwest Dairy Center at the University of Minnesota. The latter is part of the National Dairy Foods Research Center program that receives national and local checkoff support. The collaborators worked to create a dairy-based, shelf-stable creamer that consists of real cream and that met Taco Bell’s product requirements.
Both the burrito and the beverage are available for a limited time. Taco Bell is known for limited-time offerings. It keeps the menu fresh for an audience that’s always expecting something new, Ciresi said.
The Taco Bell projects show the benefit of having dairy scientists on site at a major restaurant chain’s headquarters, he said. The Dairy Management Inc. team of dairy scientists also support McDonald’s, Domino’s, Pizza Hut and KFC. Visit www.usdairy.com and tacobell.com for more information.