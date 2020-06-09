In celebration of National Dairy Month Dairy Management Inc. and state and regional checkoff teams around the country are showcasing dairy’s resilience and community impact during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dairy Management Inc. has created a “Raising Gallons” video in partnership with state and regional checkoff organizations. The video features Olympians, National Football League players, famous chefs and others raising a gallon of milk to show their appreciation for dairy farmers while supporting the checkoff’s goal of providing dairy products to food-insecure Americans through a partnership with Feeding America.
The video begins with Marilyn Hershey, chairperson of Dairy Management, and concludes with Jerod Matthews, director of dairy supply-chain partnerships for Feeding America. It encourages consumers to post their own “raising gallons” photo using #UndeniablyDairy. MilkPEP will match donations to the GiveAGallon campaign, to as much as $100,000.
Additional checkoff-led efforts nationally and locally will promote “30 Days of Dairy” throughout June. Each day of the month will be feature virtual farm tours and content celebrating the role dairy plays in people’s lives. The efforts also will illustrate dairy farmers’ contributions to their communities, tagged with a “30 Days of Dairy” badge.
The checkoff will promote dairy-centric recipes for summer. Content will be published on Dairy Management’s redesigned website as well as through state and regional organizations. Visit youtube.com and search for2aTlNpCCDBI to watch the Raising Gallons video. Visit usdairy.com for more information.