Dairy Management Inc. is partnering with Subway restaurants on two nationwide efforts. The efforts are "Tackle Hunger," an initiative in the Subway Cares program, and the "60-cent 6-inch Sundays” campaign for youth.
Subway's “Tackle Hunger” program enables customers to add to their purchase for local causes. Franchises will use the donations for GENYOUth’s fund to provide school meals and feeding efforts from October through Nov. 30. Nationwide in-store signage features America’s Dairy Farmers, Fuel Up to Play 60 and Undeniably Dairy. GENYOUth has raised $9.92 million in cash and in-kind support for 8,485 schools.
Subway also will offer “60-cent 6-inch Sundays” to students who display their Fuel Up to Play 60 “Healthy Habits Tracker.” Subway menus, which offer Shamrock Farms milk as a beverage option, will feature milk messages and Fuel Up to Play 60 and Undeniably Dairy logos. The promotion runs to Dec. 31.
Data show that many families are facing food insecurity. The partnership with Subway will help raise awareness and support while also furthering the dairy checkoff’s commitment to youth, said Beth Engelmann, chief marketing-communications officer for Dairy Management Inc.
Dairy Management also is focusing on building consumer trust and dairy demand in the time of COVID-19. With the home now a hub for learning, entertainment and family time, the organization will showcase dairy as an essential ingredient in wellness and meals while supporting educators and students with e-learning resources.
The dairy checkoff created Fuel Up to Play 60 Homeroom, a digital resource to engage students, educators and parents in topics such as health, wellness and what’s happening on the farm. The “homeroom” features dairy farmers, students and NFL players. It will be updated every Thursday in collaboration with local dairy-promotion teams, GENYOUth and others in the dairy community. The homeroom is provided in partnership with Discovery Education and the NFL. Both will promote it on their various platforms.
Another program is Home Fridge Advantage, which provides consumers ideas on how to stock their refrigerators with affordable and nutritious options such as dairy. Featured are celebrity chefs, lifestyle and sustainability experts, National Dairy Council ambassadors and NFL players. Visit USDairy.com and fueluptoplay60.com and search for "educator corner" and usdairy.com and search for "home fridge advantage" for more information.