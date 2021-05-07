 Skip to main content
Cheese association awards scholarships

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Scholarships logo

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recently established the Brian Eggebrecht Student Scholarship Supporting Skilled Trades for the Dairy Industry. The organization also selected two inaugural recipients, awarding them each $2,000 to further their studies.

Brian Eggebrecht of Welcome Dairy in Colby, Wisconsin, donated funds to support scholarships for technical-college students learning skills for dairy-manufacturing careers. He is a longtime Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association contest-committee chairman and “B-Team” Contest volunteer group founder.

Two students each earned a scholarship.

Blake Hill, a sub-lead in packaging at Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, will pursue an associate degree in applied sciences and business management at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Tarran Janz, a maintenance technician at Sartori Company, is pursuing an associate degree in electro-mechanical automation technology at Lakeshore Technical College.

The Eggebrecht scholarship will be offered annually along with the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s other scholarship programs – the Myron P. "Mike" Dean Cheese Industry Scholarship and the Supplier Member Scholarship. Visit WisCheeseMakers.org for more information.

Blake Hill

Blake Hill
Tarran Janz

Tarran Janz

