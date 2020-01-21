Cheese lovers are urged to act quickly to reserve their tickets to Cheese Champion, the public event of the World Championship Cheese Contest. Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association the event will feature more than 75 contest cheese products from around the world. Also offered will be local specialty foods and samples of craft beers.
The World Championship Cheese Contest in 2018 attracted more than 3,400 submissions of cheese, butter and yogurt from 26 countries.
Attendees of the Cheese Champion reception will be able to learn about cheese evaluation from contest judges. The winner of the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest also will be announced at the event.
Cheese Champion will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 1 John Dolen Drive in Madison, Wisconsin. Tickets cost $30 per person and sell quickly in advance of the event. Visit WorldChampionCheese.org for more information.