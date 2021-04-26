Cheese Makers elect board

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recently elected new officers and new directors for the 2021-2022 term. Steve Bechel of Eau Galle Cheese Factory in Durand, Wisconsin, will serve as the organization’s president. Other officers are listed.
- Doug Wilke, Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank, South Dakota, first vice-president
- Mike Sipple, Agropur Inc.-USA, Appleton, Wisconsin, second vice-president
- Mike Neu, Chr. Hansen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, treasurer
- Chris Renard, Renard’s Cheese, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, secretary
Three individuals have been elected to join the board.
- Tom Dahmen, V&V Supremo Foods – Chula Vista Cheese, Browntown, Wisconsin
- Kyle Jensen, Hilmar Cheese Company, Hilmar, California
- Chris Roelli, Roelli Cheese Company, Shullsburg, Wisconsin
The 2021-22 board of directors is listed.
- Graham Archer, Tetra Pak Inc., Winsted, Minnesota
- Brian Baker, Baker Cheese, St. Cloud, Wisconsin
- Linda Lee, Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. – Cheese Division, Davenport, Iowa
- Craig Filkouski, Great Lakes Cheese Company, Hiram, Ohio
- Jeff Gentine, Masters Gallery Foods, Plymouth, Wisconsin
- Gary Gosda, Schuman Cheese – Lake Country Dairy, Turtle Lake, Wisconsin
- Richard Guggisberg, Guggisberg Cheese, Millersberg, Ohio
- Mike Hinrichsen, Associated Milk Producers Inc., New Ulm, Minnesota
- Randy LaGrander, LaGrander’s Hillside Dairy, Stanley, Wisconsin
- Tim Omer, Emmi Roth USA, Fitchburg, Wisconsin
- Paul Scharfman, Specialty Cheese Company, Reeseville, Wisconsin
- Bruce Workman, Edelweiss Creamery, Monticello, Wisconsin
- Tayt Wuethrich, Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Greenwood, Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association thanked its outgoing board president Dave Buholzer of Klondike Cheese Company in Monroe, Wisconsin. It also thanked directors Greg Siegenthaler of Grande Cheese Company in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Mark Witke of Zimmerman Cheese in South Wayne, Wisconsin. They are retiring from the board after serving the term limit of six years. Visit wischeesemakersassn.org for more information.