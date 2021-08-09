 Skip to main content
Cheese Makers names communication director

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recently named Grace Atherton as its director of communications. She will guide the organization’s messaging, develop a variety of outreach materials and content, and communicate with consumer and industry-media outlets.

Atherton joins the organization’s member-services team led by Rebekah Sweeney, senior director of programs and policy. Atherton previously served as the communications director at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Prior to that, she managed the legislative office of Wis. Rep. Dave Considine during his first two terms. Atherton is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Visit wischeesemakersassn.org for more information.

