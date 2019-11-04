“Rogue River Blue” cheese earned “Best in the World” at a recent World Cheese Awards program in Italy. The honor won by Rogue Creamery of Central Point, Oregon, is a first for a U.S. cheesemaker. The award is a boost for the U.S. dairy industry. American cheesemakers earned 131 medals at the competition, the most ever, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Rogue River Blue was among 3,804 entries from 25 countries. The cheese also earned the Best USA Cow’s Milk Cheese trophy, sponsored by the U.S. Dairy Export Council's USA Cheese Guild.
Rogue River Blue is cave-aged nine to 11 months. It's hand-wrapped in Syrah grape leaves soaked in pear liqueur. The cheese’s rind, body color, texture and consistency were considered by the judges. The World Cheese Awards program was held Oct. 18-19 in Bergamo, Italy.
