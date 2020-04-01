The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research have rescheduled the CheeseExpo. It will now be held next year. The dairy industry is taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. The State of Wisconsin has recommended that all non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people be cancelled or postponed. The CheeseExpo is scheduled to be held Apr. 6-8, 2021 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit CheeseExpo.org for more information.
