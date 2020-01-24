Job-seekers and students are encouraged to attend free-of-charge the upcoming Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Job Fair. Dairy processing is a dynamic, diverse career field with opportunities for advancement, said Rebekah Sweeney, communications, education and policy director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
Students interested in the dairy-processing industry will receive free registration to the job fair as well as to CheeseExpo exhibits and receptions. CheeseExpo will be held Apr. 14-16 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 West Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The job fair will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Apr. 14 at the same venue. Visit WisCheeseMakers.org for more information.