The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Clark County has appointed Matt Lippert to the position of dairy and livestock agent. Lippert, agriculture agent for UW-Extension in Wood County, will serve Clark County half time. Lippert has worked with many dairy producers across north-central Wisconsin, offering information on nutrition, heifer raising, facility design, genetics, herd health and other dairy-management related topics. Visit clark.extension.wisc.edu for more information.
