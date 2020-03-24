CentralStar Cooperative, which serves dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana, has hired 18 employees in the past three months.
The cooperative has hired several employees to serve as artificial-insemination technicians.
- Leonard Eicher, Barron, Wisconsin
- Kyle Knops, Clayton, Wisconsin
- Caleb Hamm, Waupaca, Wisconsin
- Scott Casto, Janesville, Wisconsin
- Colton O'Brien, Hilbert, Wisconsin
- Steve Schneider, Pulaski, Wisconsin
- Jeremy Goodwin, Wanatah, Indiana
- Robert Youker, Grawn, Michigan
Six new dairy-herd and milk- and diagnostic-testing specialists have been hired.
- Lexi DuSell, Hudson, Wisconsin
- Katelyn Loeks, McBain, Michigan
- Scott Nitschke, Fox Lake, Wisconsin
- Jadyn Sander, Wauzeka, Wisconsin
- Robert Byers, Argos, Indiana
- Taylor Beach, Jackson, Michigan
CentralStar Cooperative has two milk-testing laboratories – one in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and the other in Grand Ledge, Michigan. The Michigan laboratory has added four employees.
- Morgan Powers, Grand Ledge, Michigan
- Hannah Armbruster, Lake Odessa, Michigan
- Caleb Silsby, Mason, Michigan
- Ashley LaClair, St. Louis, Michigan
