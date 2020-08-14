Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently named Peter Scharpe to its member-services team. He will provide member-engagement and verification services for Edge members throughout the Midwest, primarily in Minnesota.
Scharpe has served as a news reporter, a commercial-loan processor, a product specialist and a sales consultant in different areas of agriculture. He recently worked as a reporter and writer for the “Minnesota Farm Guide,” a Lee Agri-Media publication.
Scharpe also worked as a product specialist for Advanced Crop Nutrition, as a route manager and sales specialist with Profit Pro, and as a representative for Farrow to Finish Pipestone Systems. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.