Cooperative adds to team

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently hired Travis Senn to help drive its social-media strategy and public-relations development. Senn joins the cooperative as a senior communications specialist. He previously led marketing and communications efforts for Southeast Milk Inc., a milk-marketing cooperative based in Belleview, Florida. He also contributed to the organization’s market research and milk-marketing strategy development.
In his new role he will be responsible for promotion of the organization’s members, services and government-policy work on its social media platforms, in digital and print newsletters, through media relations and by other channels. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.