 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooperative adds to team

Cooperative adds to team

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative logo

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently hired Travis Senn to help drive its social-media strategy and public-relations development. Senn joins the cooperative as a senior communications specialist. He previously led marketing and communications efforts for Southeast Milk Inc., a milk-marketing cooperative based in Belleview, Florida. He also contributed to the organization’s market research and milk-marketing strategy development.

In his new role he will be responsible for promotion of the organization’s members, services and government-policy work on its social media platforms, in digital and print newsletters, through media relations and by other channels. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.  

+1 
Travis Senn

Travis Senn

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News