Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives have accepted 535 offers of export assistance. That increased the milk equivalent of assisted sales in 2019 to about 1 billion pounds, according to the organization.
Member cooperatives accepted 16 offers of export assistance in the last week of activity for 2019. That helped them capture sales contracts for more than 1 million pounds of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, 56,116 pounds of butter, 330,693 pounds of whole-milk powder and 447,538 pounds of cream cheese. The product will be shipped to customers in Asia, Central America and South America. It will be delivered through April 2020.
The contracts bring the 2019 Cooperatives Working Together-assisted export-sales totals to about 49 million pounds of American-type cheese, 123,458 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 5 million pounds of butter, about 7 million pounds of cream cheese and 46 million pounds of whole-milk powder. The products will be shipped to 27 countries in six regions. They are the equivalent of more than 956 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
Assisting Cooperatives Working Together members through the export-assistance program positively affect all U.S. dairy farmers and dairy cooperatives by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products, the organization stated. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. Cooperatives Working Together pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation. Visit www.cwt.coop for more information.