Cooperative elects officers, board members

The board of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative recently held its election. The board re-elected John Rettler of Neosho, Wisconsin, to serve as president. Other members elected to the board are listed.
- Vice-president, Steve Brock of Daggett, Michigan
- Secretary, Kathy Bauer of Faribault, Minnesota
- Treasurer, Bob Dietzel of East Dubuque, Illinois
- District 5 director, Stephanie Hughes of Pittsville, Wisconsin
Re-elected to three-year terms on the 10-member board of directors were Brock, representing District 1, and Rettler, representing District 3.
Other members serving on the board are listed.
- District 2, Dan Vandertie of Brussels, Wisconsin
- District 4, Wayne Gajewski of Athens, Wisconsin
- District 7, Richard Meyer of Unity, Wisconsin
- District 8, Brian Wozniak of Stanley, Wisconsin
- Travis Clark of Rosendale, Wisconsin serves as the young cooperator representative on the board.
