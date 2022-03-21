 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooperative elects officers, board members

FarmFirst Dairy Coop logo

The board of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative recently held its election. The board re-elected John Rettler of Neosho, Wisconsin, to serve as president. Other members elected to the board are listed.

  • Vice-president, Steve Brock of Daggett, Michigan
  • Secretary, Kathy Bauer of Faribault, Minnesota
  • Treasurer, Bob Dietzel of East Dubuque, Illinois
  • District 5 director, Stephanie Hughes of Pittsville, Wisconsin

Re-elected to three-year terms on the 10-member board of directors were Brock, representing District 1, and Rettler, representing District 3.

Other members serving on the board are listed.

  • District 2, Dan Vandertie of Brussels, Wisconsin
  • District 4, Wayne Gajewski of Athens, Wisconsin
  • District 7, Richard Meyer of Unity, Wisconsin
  • District 8, Brian Wozniak of Stanley, Wisconsin
  • Travis Clark of Rosendale, Wisconsin serves as the young cooperator representative on the board.

Visit farmfirstdairycooperative.com for more information.

John Rettler

